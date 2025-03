T.J. Watt and wife Dani have welcomed their first baby!

The couple announced on social media Monday the birth of their baby girl, sharing several black and white photos of her.

“Worth The Wait. Welcome To The World Blakely Marie Watt!” the caption of a joint Instagram post read.

