Toasty Tuesday brings chance of rain, muggy air

PITTSBURGH — Toasty! That might be the best way to describe the bulk of the week.

Tuesday will start with a shower or storm and while high temperatures will only push into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon, you’ll notice the mugginess in the air.

Temperatures will be approaching 90 degrees in many areas by Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Friday. Humidity will also skyrocket with dew points in the lower 70s the second half of the week. That high level of moisture will give the air a very sticky, very heavy feel and send the heat index into the mid to upper 90s. A few areas will see the heat index top 100 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Heat advisories may be needed for parts of the area for the end of the week. So plan now to adjust your outdoor work to the early morning or late evening during the coolest part of the day. Check on elderly neighbors to make sure they are staying cool and keep an eye on pets.

A few pop-up showers or a stray storm may pop up from time to time, but it won’t be enough to cool us off.

