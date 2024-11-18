Tomlin preparing Steelers for rivalry game in ‘hostile division environment’ on a shortened week

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have a shortened week and are preparing for another rivalry game, which head coach Mike Tomlin says has the team’s “attention and our urgency.”

The Steelers narrowly defeated the Ravens at home on Sunday, largely thanks to Chris Boswell’s powerful leg, 18-16. Now, they’re getting ready to travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Thursday.

And, despite the Browns (2-8) struggling to add to their win column, Tomlin told the media on Monday that they’re taking the road trip seriously.

“Obviously, this next outing is a really significant one, when you have back-to-back division games with the second one on a short week and on the road -- that has our attention and our urgency,” he said.

Tomlin also noted that the environment in Cleveland is something he wants his players to be ready for. He noted that while Steelers fans have often taken over stadiums this season, he’s not sure that’s going to happen in Cleveland.

“Thursday night in a hostile division environment is something we need to be ready for,” he said.

Tomlin also hinted at the Browns players garnering extra attention from the Steelers: defensive end Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb.

He said Chubb fully has his attention and called Garrett a “game-wrecker.”

“It’s not possible that he’s going to impact the game, it’s probable in those circumstances,” Tomlin said of Chubb.

Unlike going into the Ravens, when the Steelers regained a key player and lost another to injury, not much seems to be changing personnel-wise this week.

Alex Highsmith, who was out against the Ravens and is week-to-week with an ankle injury after stepping on the foot of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, is “likely more out than in” against the Browns. Two players who suffered in-game injuries Sunday, Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton, should play Thursday.

You can watch the Steelers face the Browns on Channel 11 starting at 8:15 p.m. We’ll have game coverage in Cleveland starting at 4 p.m.

