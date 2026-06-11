The top markets for new grads: How Pittsburgh compares

PITTSBURGH — The job market for new graduates is a challenging one, and while Pittsburgh fares better than other major metro areas, that doesn’t mean it’s without its own difficulties.

That’s according to new data from payroll processing firm ADP, which ranked 53 metros of at least 1 million residents. Rankings were based on the hiring rate among individuals 20 to 29 from January 2025 to January 2026; median annualized wages for the same group within a 12-month period; and overall affordability based on federal data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Pittsburgh ranked as the 19th best market for new graduates, based on a hiring rate of 2.71%, median wages of $46,283 and an affordability rate of 5.63% higher than the national average. While median wages are comparatively low, having the eighth-lowest median wage of the top 53 metros, Pittsburgh ranks high due to its affordability rate, being the eighth-highest in the country.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group