Tow truck driver dragged over Fox Chapel embankment by car that broke free from truck, police say

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A tow truck driver was critically injured after he was dragged over an embankment in Fox Chapel.

Allegheny County police said crews were called to a car over an embankment in the 1 block of Tourelle Lane at 12:55 p.m. Monday.

Police found a man in critical condition at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital.

Preliminary information shows a tow truck driver was trying to secure a car to the tow truck when the car broke free, police said. The driver tried to stop the vehicle but was dragged over the embankment with it.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

