Tractor-trailer crashes, ends up on its side in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down part of a highway in Westmoreland County.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says the crash happened on Route 119 where it meets Route 66 in New Stanton.

First responders were called there at 4:04 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance from the scene, the supervisor says.

PennDOT cameras showed a tractor-trailer on its side in the roadway.

The southbound lanes of Route 119 were closed in the area while crews removed the tractor-trailer. They reopened around 7:20 p.m.

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