Tractor-trailer crashes over hillside in Manor Township

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crashed over a hillside in Manor Township on Wednesday.

The Manor Township Volunteer Fire Company said the crash happened at the Route 422 bypass near Hawk Hollow Road at 1:58 p.m.

The vehicle went around 30-40 feet down the hill, firefighters said.

Crews said they had to rescue the driver, who was pinned between the seat and steering wheel. He suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters said there was also a fuel leak.

