Tractor-trailer overturns on inbound I-279 near I-79 exit

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An overturned tractor-trailer has traffic down to one lane on I-279 near the I-79 exit.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Both lanes were closed at one point, but a lane of traffic is now getting by.

A crane was used to get the semi back upright. Boxes were seen spilling out of the side, but it’s unclear right now what the truck was carrying.

No one was hurt in the crash.

