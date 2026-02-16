Tractor-trailer rollover reduces southbound I-79 near Carnegie to single lane; 1 taken to hospital

A tractor-trailer rollover has reduced a part of I-79 near Carnegie to a single lane.

PennDOT said the southbound lanes are restricted between the Carnegie and Heidelberg/Collier exits.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

