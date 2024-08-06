Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down part of Jefferson Hills road

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Part of a road in Jefferson Hills is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 51 that also brought wires down.

Coal Valley Road between Route 51 and Jefferson Hospital is closed.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital from the crash.

Jefferson Hills police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

