Tractor-trailer rollover snarls traffic on I-79

An early morning tractor-trailer rollover crash is still impacting traffic on I-79 northbound.

Per the Crafton Volunteer Fire Department, the truck rolled over in the “s” bends on I-79 northbound between exit 63 and 64 just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

First responders determined the driver was partially pinned under the cab. Emergency crews were able to remove him from the cab and get him into the care of medics.

His current condition is unknown.

A lane restriction is in place while tow trucks and other first responders are on scene, slowing traffic for miles, according to PennDOT’s 511 Map.

