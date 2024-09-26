Traffic calming construction to begin in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Traffic calming construction is set to begin on Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

The work on North Charles Street is aimed at increasing pedestrian safety throughout the corridor and nearby Fowler Park.

The project includes two raised crosswalks and one speed table. The raised crosswalks will be placed at North Charles Street & Norwood Avenue, which is a transit stop, along with North Charles Street & Shelton Avenue, which is a park entrance and transit stop. The speed table will be placed on North Charles Street between Shelton Avenue and Canter Way.

“As Mayor, one of my top priorities is ensuring the safety of our residents, especially our children. Whether it’s addressing gun violence or traffic violence, we must do everything in our power to protect Pittsburghers. That’s why I’m proud to announce the second phase of traffic calming measures on N. Charles Street. All part of taking another step to make our streets safer for everyone, especially around our parks and schools,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

A 2022 traffic study showed that 82% of drivers exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour. The maximum speed recorded on the road was 78 miles per hour.

The work is planned to begin on Thursday, depending on weather, and is expected to last two days.

For the latest updates on the project, click here.

