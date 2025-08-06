Traffic calming project underway in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is set to implement a traffic calming project on Larimer Avenue in the Larimer neighborhood starting Wednesday as part of the Vision Zero initiative.

The project aims to increase speed limit compliance and reduce traffic crashes on Larimer Avenue.

“In a safe, welcoming, and thriving Pittsburgh, no one should fear for their life just crossing the street,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “This project is part of our commitment to Vision Zero, and it’s one more step toward a city where every neighborhood benefits from investments in safer streets.”

The traffic calming measures will involve the construction of three speed tables and the removal of unwarranted stop signs at Shetland Street. High-visibility piano key crosswalks and newly painted stop bars will be added to enhance pedestrian safety.

Daylighting measures will be implemented to improve sight lines and reduce angle-type crashes. Permanent signage and pavement markings will clarify the one-way conditions at Shetland.

Data collected shows that over 97% of vehicles on Larimer Avenue exceed the posted speed limit of 25 mph, with many traveling at speeds of 38 mph. There have been six recorded crashes in the past five years near pedestrian generators like Steel City Squash and Costa Courts.

Construction is expected to last 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, weather permitting, with flaggers managing traffic flow and temporary ‘No Parking’ signs posted throughout the work area.

