Traffic calming project underway on Webster Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

PITTSBURGH — A traffic calming project is set to begin Thursday on Webster Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, aiming to enhance pedestrian safety and enforce speed limit compliance.

The project, located between the 2400 and 2700 blocks of Webster Avenue, will introduce speed humps, splitter islands, painted bump outs and high-visibility crosswalks.

“Too many drivers have been going too fast here for too long,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “By adding safety features, we’re making sure this street works for the people who live here, especially our children, families and seniors. This is how we build a safer Pittsburgh, block by block.”

Data collected prior to the project indicated that over 80% of motorists on Webster Avenue were exceeding the 25 mph speed limit, often reaching speeds of 34 mph. This has raised concerns for the safety of residents, particularly young children and seniors.

Construction is scheduled to last one day, weather permitting, with work hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers will manage traffic flow during construction, and temporary ‘No Parking’ signs will be in place.

Residents interested in similar traffic calming measures for their neighborhoods can visit the city’s interactive traffic calming map to submit requests.

