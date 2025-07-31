Traffic changes coming to West Mifflin road as part of Mon-Fayette Expressway project

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Traffic changes are coming to Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin starting Saturday as part of the Mon-Fayette Expressway Project.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced a new traffic pattern and detour for drivers traveling on Camp Hollow Road. Southbound traffic from Lebanon Church Road will use a new roundabout, while Beverly Drive will be closed to through traffic, with a detour available for local residential traffic.

Residential traffic traveling southbound on Camp Hollow Road to Beverly Drive, Lebanon Manor, and homes in between will need to make a right turn using a temporary connector road. This allows them to turn around just before Lebanon School Road and head north to Camp Hollow Road.

All other traffic heading northbound will use the new roundabout, while southbound traffic heading to Lebanon School Road can now make a left turn directly onto the roadway. Traffic signs will be posted to guide drivers.

The new traffic pattern is expected to be in place for approximately two weeks, facilitating ongoing work related to the Mon-Fayette Expressway Project.

