Traffic detour set during road repair work in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Traffic will be detoured on Monday morning during road repair work in Castle Shannon Borough.

Castle Shannon police say construction crews will be working at the intersection of Willow Avenue and Castle Shannon Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Police and flaggers will help control traffic.

While crews are working, traffic on Willow Avenue will be limited to one way northbound, with no access to Willow Avenue from Castle Shannon Boulevard.

Here’s the recommended detour:

From Castle Shannon Boulevard, take Route 88

Turn onto Rockwood Avenue

Access Willow Avenue northbound from Rockwood Avenue

Police urge drivers to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group