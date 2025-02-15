Trailer catches fire at Pittsburgh International Airport construction site

PITTSBURGH — A trailer caught fire within a construction site at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said first responders were sent to the airport around noon.

An airport spokesperson says the fire, which was extinguished by 1:30 p.m., was contained to a trailer near the parking area of the construction site. The fire was in a non-public area and not near the new or existing terminals.

No one was hurt, and airport operations were not impacted. The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

