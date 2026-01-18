Train, vehicle collide in Lawrence County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A train and a vehicle collided in Lawrence County on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the train tracks at Covert Road in Union Township at 3:17 p.m., Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw a train stopped in the area and a vehicle that looked like its back end had been ripped off.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

