Transformations underway in Downtown Pittsburgh, with NFL Draft just days away

PITTSBURGH — Before hosting the 2026 NFL Draft, one of the biggest goals for the City of Pittsburgh was to modernize Market Square. It’s just one of the spaces in the Golden Triangle that is being transformed for this massive event.

On Tuesday morning, tents were popping up, and crews were building a ‘Picksburgh’ stage for entertainment, but some of this infrastructure is permanent. It’s all part of the $15 million project led by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to create a more vibrant public space.

“It looks excellent. They’re doing a great job. They really whipped it up into place,” said Dylan Smith, who works downtown. “I can’t be more excited for the Draft to come to town.”

Another big event is happening at Arts Landing, where University of Pittsburgh fans and alumni will congregate for the Pitt Block Party. The three-day celebration takes place from April 23-25, honoring Panther football greats and the program’s NFL pipeline. Arts Landing is a brand new gathering space featuring art installations created by local talent.

“I’m trying to become an art teacher, so I really like seeing some of the more artsy parts of Pittsburgh,” said Kairi Stallsmith, who plans to attend draft events.

Speaking of transformation, fans are seeing plenty of it at Point State Park, the site of the NFL Draft Experience. Fans will be able to watch the draft on screens, play different interactive games, and take pictures on the red carpet. All six Steelers’ Lombardi trophies will be on display, and fans will have opportunities to meet Steelers legends.

“It’s really cool to see all the people of Pittsburgh come out and really appreciate what they’re doing out here,” Smith said.

The official ribbon-cutting for the Market Square Modernization project is taking place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to attend. Festivities also include the ‘Picksburgh’ music edition concert, the first musical event to take place in the newly renovated space.

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