Travel conditions improve in Cranberry as residents dig out from snowstorm

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Like many people in Southwestern Pennsylvania, Cranberry residents spent Monday digging out from a major snowstorm.

Our crew saw that main roads were mostly clear from snow, although sometimes slushy, thanks busy plow drivers pushing snow to the side into large piles.

On the more residential streets, people were starting to dig out their driveways and cars.

Allen Mascari said his son had already plowed through the driveway once, and he was out doing it a second time.

“So far, I’m still moving,” he laughed. “It’s been a while since we had one of these out here, but you just have to take it a little bit at a time.”

We also spoke with Cranberry Township Public Works officials. They said crews are out and operations are running smoothly, but are asking people to stay home if they can.

“With the schools being closed, it does give us extra time to really clean everything out, so I’d encourage people to still stay home today,” Kelly Maurer said. “There is snow still on the roadways.“

Public works officials have been tracking everything — from snow plows to 911 calls — from a command center.

“It just brings everyone together, police, fire, EMS, township management and public works. So it’s a combined effort,” Mauer said.

Officials expect it may take two days to clear all the snow off roads.

