PENN HILLS, Pa. — A tree fell onto a house in Penn Hills Thursday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 700 block of Southern Avenue at 8:39 p.m.

The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said the tree caused significant damage to the house it fell on.

Tree falls onto house in Penn Hills

The house is considered uninhabitable at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has been called to help the residents.

