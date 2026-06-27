Tree falls onto wires, closing road in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A tree fell onto wires Saturday, closing a road in West View.

The West View Volunteer Fire Department says Sanford Avenue is closed between Harvard Avenue and Kenyon Avenue.

The fallen tree brought down several high-tension electrical lines and started a small fire next to the road, officials say.

Duquesne Light Co. has been requested to respond.

The utility company reports about 50 people without power. Click here to see DLC’s full outage map or report an outage.

Fire officials remind the public not to go near live wires.

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