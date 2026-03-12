Tree falls on PRT’s Silver Line, closure in place

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A tree has fallen across Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Silver Line.

The large tree pulled overhead power lines down and blocked access to the tracks.

This happened between Library Station and Washington Junction.

Shuttle buses are running between those two areas on Library and Brightwood roads.

PRT said crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

