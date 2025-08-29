Tree, live wires down close portion of Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Nt. Nebo Road is closed in Ohio Township.

Ohio township police say Mt. Nebo Road is temporarily closed between Arndt Road and the entrance to Mt. Nebo Pointe.

A tree and live wires came down near Trinity Jewelers, making the road unpassable and causing the closure, police say. Duquesne Light crews have been called to the scene.

Police tell drivers to use a different route for now.

Avonworth School District officials say school buses that use Mt. Nebo Road may be delayed because of the closure, and buses will not be able to reach any stops inside the closed portion. School will still operate as normal.

