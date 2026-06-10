Pittsburgh road to close periodically during tree maintenance on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — A road in Pittsburgh will close Saturday while the city’s Forestry Division works in the area.

The southbound lanes of Steuben Street at Charter Avenue will close periodically during planned tree maintenance.

The closures will last between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Flaggers will direct traffic during the closure. City officials suggest using alternate routes, as drivers may experience delays.

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