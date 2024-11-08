Trestle bridge in Springdale to be torn down next week

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — A bridge in Springdale Borough is coming down, meaning drivers will have to find a new way to get around at night.

The borough held a question and answer session on Thursday night for residents on the demolition of the bridge near the former Cheswick Generating Station.

Workers say the bridge was built about 100 years ago to provide a continuous supply of coal to the plant without affecting traffic on Pittsburgh Street.

Pittsburgh Street will close overnight for the demolition, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Workers will be cutting the bridge into pieces and then taking those pieces down.

“It’s pretty big. It’s going to take eight hours a night for probably five nights if everything goes well,” Sam Miller with Charah Solutions.

Leaders say the bridge has to come down as part of the demolition and land reclamation plan for the plant.

