Trial starts for woman accused of killing estranged husband, wrapping his body in plastic

PITTSBURGH — Three years after a man was found stabbed to death and stuffed in plastic garbage bags, his estranged wife is finally standing trial.

It’s the day Deric Davis’ family has been waiting for since detectives recovered his body back in 2020. They were in court today for the first day of Janet Winbush’s non-jury trial.

