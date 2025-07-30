Truck driver pleads guilty to causing school bus crash in 2021 that killed student, driver

A truck driver pleaded guilty to causing a deadly school bus crash in 2021.

A judge sentenced Karandeep Singh of Canada to 42 months of probation and fines totaling nearly $700,000, according to court documents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Homicide charges filed against tractor-trailer driver in I-79 crash that killed student, bus driver

According to a criminal complaint, Singh’s truck was going just 18 miles per hour along I-79 in Muddy Creek Township when a school bus crashed into it on Nov. 2, 2021.

More than a dozen students from the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School were on that bus.

Brylee Walker, 14, and the bus driver, Lindsey Thompkins, 31, were killed in the crash. Two other students were seriously injured.

A state trooper reported that Singh’s vehicle might have been moving slowly because it had several vehicle inspection violations.

Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving, too slow for conditions, recklessly endangering another person and involuntary manslaughter.

