Truck load overturns on Route 51 exit, delays expected for extended period of time

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The back half of a tractor-trailer overturned on a Route 51 exit Thursday morning.

The accident happened at the Route 51 Northbound crossover to Route 51 Southbound exit toward Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue on Facebook said.

PennDOT said Southbound Route 837 to northbound Route 51 and Northbound Route 51 to southbound Route 51 are closed due to the truck crash. Mainline Route 51 is still open.

Officials are asking the public to use caution in the area. Traffic delays are also expected for an extended period of time.

