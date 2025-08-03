Truck rolls onto its side, under bridge in Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — A truck rolled onto its side and under a bridge in Pittsburgh’s North Side on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Merchant Street and Martindale Street at 1:43 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The truck appears to have been hauling mostly empty boxes.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety Officials for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

