TSA agents stop loaded gun in woman’s carry-on bag at PIT Airport security checkpoint

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a West Virginia woman who had a loaded gun in her carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

When TSA officers detected the gun, a 9mm loaded with 10 bullets, police were called to confiscate it.

“When someone brings a loaded gun to one of our checkpoints, it is a risk to everyone in the airport,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “We view firearms as a threat, because the intention of the traveler is unknown. If you own a firearm, do not bring it to a checkpoint. If you must travel with your gun, the proper way to do it is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter. The airline will ensure it is transported in the belly of the aircraft.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

So far this year, 33 guns have been caught by TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints.

