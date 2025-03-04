TSA stops gun with bullet in chamber at Pittsburgh International Airport

Transportation Security Administration officers have intercepted another gun at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday.

The gun was in a Kentucky man’s carry-on items while he was going through the checkpoint screening process.

TSA said the 9mm handgun was loaded with 17 bullets, including one in the chamber. It was packaged alongside an additional 18 bullets.

“It is concerning when someone shows up at one of our checkpoints with a loaded gun,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. “But what is even more concerning is that there was a bullet in the chamber.”

This is the 9th gun intercepted at PIT since the beginning of the year.

TSA has details on the proper way to pack firearms and ammunition on its website here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group