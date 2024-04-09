Tuesday marks 10 years since stabbing attack at Franklin Regional High School

Tuesday marks 10 years since a high school student stabbed 20 of his peers and a security guard at a Westmoreland County high school.

Alex Hribal, who was 16 at the time, used two kitchen knives to carry out the attack through the halls of Franklin Regional High School. In a manifesto found by investigators, Hribal idolized the Columbine shooters.

In 2017, Hribal pleaded guilty to 43 counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to more than 23 years in jail.

All of the victims survived.

