Two men injured after shooting in Homewood, EMS provides blood at the scene

PITTSBURGH — Two men were injured after a shooting in Homewood early Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 700 block of N. Dallas Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Two men were found injured on scene when officers arrived. Both men had gunshot wounds to the stomach and lower extremities.

Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS rescue crews provided whole blood to one on the injured men on scene. They both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit will process the scene. Violent Crime Division detectives are investigating. There are no suspects or arrests at this time.

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