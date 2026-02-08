People had to be rescued from an SUV after it crashed into a semi-truck in Beaver County on Saturday.

In a social media post, the Aliquippa Fire Department says crews responded to the crash on state Route 51 just before 5 p.m.

Two people were trapped inside the SUV with minor injuries. Crews got them out through a window, and medics took them to be evaluated.

“Winter driving significantly increases stopping distances and reduces vehicle control,” Aliquippa firefighters’ post reads. “Whether you are operating a passenger vehicle, a semi-truck or an emergency response vehicle, please practice safe driving and remain alert during winter conditions.”

Two people trapped after SUV crashes into semi-truck in Beaver County Source: Aliquippa Firefighters (Facebook)

