Two Pittsburgh firms among the AmLaw 100

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s two largest law firms are again among the 100 biggest in the U.S., according to the newly released AmLaw 100, considered the Fortune 500 for law firms.

They are Reed Smith LLP and K&L Gates, regulars on the prestigious list for decades. Both ranked slightly higher on last year’s AmLaw 100, though each reported higher 2024 revenue. Then again, it was a strong year for almost all of the nation’s biggest law firms: Only two among the 100 failed to post a year-over-year increase in revenue.

The annual ranking by gross revenue is produced by American Lawyer, based on 2024 fiscal year data. It also breaks out other measures, including revenue per lawyer and profits per equity partner. Gross revenue is fee income from legal work and revenue from ancillary businesses that generate profits shared by the firm’s partners, American Lawyer said.

