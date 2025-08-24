Two women taken to hospital after stabbing in Perry South

PITTSBURGH — Two women were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Perry South early Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1:15 a.m. officers were called to 30 Strauss Street for a reported stabbing.

Emergency responders found two women injured on the street. One victim had stab wounds to her face, head and lower back. She was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The second victim had stab wounds to the abdomen and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that information about the incident are limited at this time since witnesses on scene were uncooperative.

The investigation is ongoing.

