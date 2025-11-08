PITTSBURGH — A typo on Pittsburgh’s new Walk of Fame has been fixed.

Michael Keaton’s name is now spelled correctly on the plaque honoring the actor in the Strip District.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Newly unveiled Pittsburgh Walk of Fame bears misspelled name

This is what the plaque looked like when it was first unveiled earlier this month.

Typo on Michael Keaton’s Pittsburgh Walk of Fame plaque fixed A typo on Pittsburgh’s new Walk of Fame has been fixed. (WPXI/WPXI)

You can see that the “a” and the “e” have been switched.

Keaton himself said he didn’t notice.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group