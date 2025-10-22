Newly unveiled Pittsburgh Walk of Fame bears misspelled name

PITTSBURGH — Actor and Pittsburgh area native Michael Keaton described Monday’s unveiling of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame as “one of the greatest days of my life.”

But unfortunately for Keaton, one of the Walk’s 10 inaugural inductees, his name was misspelled on his plaque.

While Keaton’s star itself is correct, the description underneath identifies his stage name as “Micheal Keaton,” swapping two letters in his first name.

The Walk in the Strip District also honors industrialist Andrew Carnegie, jazz master George Benson, journalist Nellie Bly, environmentalist Rachel Carson, baseball legend Roberto Clemente, children’s television host Fred Rogers, medical researcher Jonas Salk, playwright August Wilson and artist Andy Warhol.

The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame plans to add more stars in the future. You can share your honoree suggestions by emailing hello@pittsburghwalkoffame.org.

