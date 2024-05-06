ULI panel charts potential strategies for Point Park University to pursue campus expansion downtown

A panel of the Urban Land Institute rolled out a host of recommendations for Point Park University to realize its potential in downtown Pittsburgh and implement an expansion of its campus centered around Wood Street and Boulevard of the Allies.

“We have a tremendous opportunity right now before us,” said Chris Brussalis, president of Point Park University, in introducing the results of university’s second Advisory Services Panel process.

He called a “creator economy” approach to urban revitalization as one that “just happens to be in our sweet spot” with the ULI consulting process expected to help guide new policy strategies large and small for a Point Park University that has expressed a goal of adding another 1,000 students to its urban campus.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group