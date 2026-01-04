As risk of closure looms, families rally to save local school for students with special needs

Families rallied in Beaver County on Saturday to save a school for students with special needs, which is facing an uncertain future.

Over the summer, officials found asbestos and black mold throughout New Horizon School’s building.

The county declined to provide funding for needed renovations, which are estimated at around $15 million. If the renovations don’t happen, then the program couldbe in jeopardy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> School for local students with special needs at risk of closing

As a result, school officials are asking the Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit for an emergency loan.

Parents stood outside the Beaver County Courthouse and held signs to show support for the school.

“We’re trying to bring the awareness to everyone that might not know how amazing that school is,” parent Michael Black said. “We know it needs repairs. We know it’s costly. But, the thing is, it’s for our children. And there are special needs who are non-verbal, who have issues that other schools can’t handle. New Horizons handles it.”

The Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Demonstrators called on everyone available to attend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group