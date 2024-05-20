Unfinished townhomes meant to be part of ‘green community’ in Carnegie to go up in sheriff’s sale

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Signs about a sheriff’s sale are posted on five residential units in Carnegie that have been sitting untouched for almost a year. The property was originally supposed to be an eco-friendly “green community” and then work suddenly stopped.

“It’s like a ghost town over there now,” said Marty McGrogan.

Marty McGrogan sees the back of these unfinished townhomes from his house.

“I look at abandoned half-finished buildings,” said McGrogan.

The homes are tucked back on Hidden Lane, off of Washington Avenue, between the Governor’s House and Washington Gardens apartment buildings. A developer was originally building a new green community in Carnegie called, eLane.

“I was hoping that it was going to be nice apartments over there, and the eLane ones that are done are a little different structurally, but these ones were kind of looking like these ones were going to follow suit with being integrated,” said McGrogan.

Only two homes were fully finished as part of that original project. One sold 10 years ago. Both are still currently occupied. In 2021, the eLane developer sold the rest of the property to Mindful Building Concepts LLC. Dustin Jones went to the Borough of Carnegie for approval to build these.

“One day there was work activity, and they were putting windows in and the next day there was nothing,” said McGrogan.

And since nothing is being done, McGrogan says now it’s causing issues on Washington Avenue.

“You’ll even see the drainage and everything,” said McGrogan. “Nothing is finished, and the mud will roll down onto Washington Avenue because none of that is complete. None of the landscaping is done so the mud and everything when it rains hard it comes down on Washington Avenue.”

The sheriff’s sale is scheduled for Monday July 1.

Borough Manager Steve Beuter hopes that this will allow the properties to finally be completed so they can be occupied as soon as possible.

