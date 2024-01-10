Union Township homeowner frustrated after continuous flooding

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County homeowner is at her breaking point.

“It’s very frustrating,” Emily Croup said. “It happens every time it rains.”

Inches of rainwater floods in front of her home on Spruce Street in Union Township, Washington County.

“It could definitely cause a hazard,” said Croup. “Again, we don’t know if there’s a hole that’s being created below that could cave in.”

Croup told Channel 11 she’s been dealing with the pool of water for more than 10 years, including her mother-in-law who lives right across the street. The rainwater typically flows straight into her basement causing major damage and headaches.

Tuesday night, they got lucky.

“She’s had to throw stuff out, including food in her pantry, repaint everything,” Croup said.

A backed up storm drain is what Croup said is creating the watery mess.

“It’s completely clogged,” she said. “Nothing goes down.”

Croup, however, said the other drains on the street seem to be working fine.

She said she’s called the supervisors and gone to township meetings to address the drainage problem.

“They say they’re going to do something, but nothing has been done,” Croup said. “You feel like it’s falling on deaf ears.”

But this fight is one she’s not willing to give up.

“We would just really like this to be fixed,” said Croup. “We don’t know what the problem is, but we feel like it’s gone on long enough. We just want a resolution to this problem.”

Channel 11 reached out to township officials to see if they’re doing anything to fix the drain. We are waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group