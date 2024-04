Some Union Township, Washington County residents had to be evacuated from their homes due to flooding Tuesday.

Residents on Little Mingo Road and Ginger Hill Road were rescued by swiftwater crews, including Donora Fire Company and Elrama Volunteer Fire Company. Three residents and several pets were rescued, according to officials.

