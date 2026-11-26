UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Hundreds of people in Uniontown got a head start on Thanksgiving on Tuesday as The Salvation Army hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner. Organizers said they expected to give out around 300 meals.

The organization received extra help from about two dozen local middle and high school students who took time out of their school day to serve meals.

Amy Yezioro brought her student council to volunteer at the dinner, marking her fifth year participating.

“We love it. This is our fifth year coming. I bring my student council down. We come and it’s just our way of giving back to the community,” Yezioro said.

To learn more about the The Salvation Army, click here .

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