UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Uniontown is hosting its annual Uniontown Turkey Trot 5K Race Thursday to raise funds for local families and individuals in need.

The Thanksgiving Day tradition invites runners, walkers and trotters of all ages to take part in morning races held outside the organization’s local worship and service center.

Proceeds from the holiday tradition help sustain critical social services administered by The Salvation Army Uniontown Worship and Service Center. Event donations ensure that essential local initiatives can continue operating, including feeding programs, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance, youth empowerment programs and spiritual support.

The holiday schedule begins at 8:30 a.m. with a half-mile Fun Run-Mini Trot designated for children ages 2 to 11. Following the youth event, the 5K walk and run begins at 9 a.m. All races will start directly in front of the center, located at 32 West Fayette Street in Uniontown.

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