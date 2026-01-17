Uniontown Walmart evacuated over bomb threat

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A local Walmart was evacuated on Saturday due to a bomb threat.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson confirms that troopers are investigating the incident at the Walmart in Uniontown.

The store is expected to remain closed for “an extended period.”

The spokesperson said troopers are ensuring there’s no ongoing threat to the store or its patrons before it reopens.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group