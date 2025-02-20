United States Golf Association announces 110 local qualifying sites for 125th U.S.

OAKMONT, Pa. — The United States Golf Association announced local and final qualifying sites for the 125th U.S. Open Championship. The historic match happens at Oakmont Country Club starting on June 12. It’s a record tenth time the Open will be at Oakmont.

The UGGA confirmed qualifying will happen between April 16 and May 19 at 110 sources in 32 states, Canada and Mexico. Competitors will complete 18 holes. Those advancing join exempt competitors in the final qualifications, which factor over 36 holes. That will happen in England and Japan in May, Canada in June and at 10 U.S. sites in May and June.

“It is of great importance that thousands of professional and amateur golfers with diverse backgrounds will once again have an opportunity to compete for a place in this year’s U.S. Open and ultimately play in our national championship,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “Allied Golf Associations in the United States, Tours in Europe, Canada and Japan, and National Federations will collaborate in providing a path to the championship through both qualifying stages to historic Oakmont Country Club where the world’s greatest golfers will compete.”

The USGA also announced online entry applications for golfers are available. Information can be found by clicking here.

The USGA got more than 10,000 entries for the 2024 championship held at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina. It was the third time entries exceeded the 10,000 mark.

Click here to see all the qualifying sites.





