The United Steelworkers reached a tentative agreement with U.S. Steel on a new contract covering more than 10,000 workers across 13 facilities. The proposed deal includes $4.5 billion in capital investments at union-represented sites.

The covered operations span six states: Alabama, Ill., Ind., Mich., Minn. and Pennsylvania. Union members had been working under an extended contract following the expiration of their previous agreement on Sept. 1, 2026. Early in the bargaining process, the company sought revisions to benefits and other established contract provisions.

USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall, who chaired negotiations with the company, credited membership solidarity during the contract talks.

“US members work in some of the harshest and most dangerous conditions, putting their bodies on the line to make the steel our nation relies on,” Hall said. “Throughout these negotiations, steelworkers stood together for a contract that will provide real security for workers, families and our communities.”

USW District Seven Director Mike Millsap, who chairs the union’s Basic Steel Industry Conference, highlighted the bargaining team’s stance during negotiations.

“These were tough negotiations, but our bargaining committee and our members were clear that we weren’t going backwards,” Millsap said. “We fought for a fair agreement that respects our members’ skills, sacrifices and dedication.”

Along with economic improvements and workplace safety provisions, the agreement includes commitments intended to maintain operations across union facilities.

“USW members have supported their families and sustained the communities where U.S. Steel operates for generations,” Hall said. “With the job protections and capital commitments we secured in this agreement, we’re excited to work together to keep our union facilities modern and competitive so these jobs remain for generations to come.”

The union noted that the capital commitment provides greater economic and job security than the U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel National Security Agreement alone. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, the USW represents approximately 850,000 workers across metals, mining, manufacturing, technology, higher education and public sector occupations.

The union has not yet scheduled a date for ratification. Bargaining committee leaders plan to review the details of the proposed agreement with local members in the coming days and weeks.

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