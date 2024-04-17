United Way hosts fifth annual Big Book Drop at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania hosted the fifth annual Big Book Drop at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday.

Volunteers packed approximately 30,000 books for distribution to local kids of all ages.

The books were selected to shine a light on diversity, inclusion, STEM and social and emotional learning.

The event is intended to promote reading, build at-home libraries and increase literacy across the region.

