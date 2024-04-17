Local

United Way hosts fifth annual Big Book Drop at Acrisure Stadium

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Big Book Drop United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania hosted the fifth annual Big Book Drop at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania hosted the fifth annual Big Book Drop at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday.

See photos from the event

Volunteers packed approximately 30,000 books for distribution to local kids of all ages.

The books were selected to shine a light on diversity, inclusion, STEM and social and emotional learning.

The event is intended to promote reading, build at-home libraries and increase literacy across the region.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • State police searching for missing Erie teen last seen with 20-year-old man in New Castle
  • 1-year-old attacked, killed by 3 dogs while in babysitter’s care, police say
  • Human skeletal remains found in Fayette County
  • VIDEO: Affordable housing was main issue found in Allegheny County improvement survey
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read